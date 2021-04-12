« Back to NCTV17 News Update
April 12, 2021

Vaccine Eligibility Expands | Eyes to the Skies Canceled | Tapville Social Opens

Vaccine Eligibility Expands

Illinois residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the state widening its eligibility. Residents wishing to get a vaccine should regularly check out the Illinois, DuPage and Will County Health Department websites for any opportunity of scheduling an appointment. Pharmacies such as Walgreens, Jewel-Osco, and more also offer community members a chance to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Eyes to the Skies Canceled

Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies event has been canceled this year. This is the second year in a row the hot air balloon event has been sidelined due to COVID-19. According to the organization’s website they plan on bringing the event back in 2022 with updates being announced on their social media pages.

County Fair Canceled

The DuPage County Fair Association has also decided to cancel its plans for the DuPage County Fair that was scheduled for July 21 to July 25. This is the second year in a row that the event has been canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations. DuPage County Fair Association Executive Manager Jim McGuire said in a letter on the fair website the decision to cancel is based on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan and the fact that he announced the Bridge Phase would be delayed. County fair organizers are exploring the possibilities of setting up a similar type of event in the fall.

Fox Valley Tapville Social Opens

The Fox Valley Mall’s Tapville Social store is now open. A self-serve kiosk, which serves beer and wine, allows customers to walk around the mall with their purchased drink. There are rules: customers first need to check in with an attendee to get their ID checked. From there, a debit or credit card is swiped to open a tab. And no one can have more than one cup in hand at a time.

