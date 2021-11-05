Vaccine Clinic for Kids 5-11 | Outdoor Dining | Adopt a Senior for Thanksgiving

Vaccine Clinic for Kids 5-11

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 are partnering with Osco Pharmacies to offer a free vaccine clinic for students ages five to 11 on November 13. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine will be administered to students at Kennedy Junior High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second dose will be given on December 4.

Possible Extension for Outdoor Dining

An emergency order that allowed restaurants in Naperville to offer outdoor dining has expired and is now in talks for an extension. At yesterday’s Liquor Commission meeting, Mayor Steve Chirico suggested the panel give it consideration as several restaurants are currently in violation of the city’s outdoor dining ordinance. The commission approved this recommendation. Now Naperville City Council will have the final say whether to provide the extension.

PZC’s Disapproval of JoJo’s Color Scheme

At Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the commission expressed disapproval of the accent colors at the upcoming JoJo’s Shake Bar location at 5 Jackson Ave. The commission and city council had approved the color scheme in July. City staff had asked for leeway to pass the design without presenting it to the commission, and the result was a color scheme the commission found too bright for Downtown Naperville. Commissioner Bruce Hanson suggested city staff consider ways to change the existing downtown design guidelines and adjust the signage at JoJo’s.

Possible Pure Barre Move to Street Level

Naperville residents may be able to enjoy a new, but familiar addition to the downtown streets. The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval to relocate the Pure Barre Main Street studio down to the first floor of its current building. The fitness studio petitioned for the move citing retail success in recent years, and suggested that ground floor visibility would support a further increase in retail sales. Naperville City Council will have the final say on whether the fitness studio can move to street level.

Adopt A Senior For Thanksgiving

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is inviting the community to “adopt a senior” to provide them with a Thanksgiving dinner. The group has teamed up with Martin Avenue Apartments to help their residents enjoy their turkey day with all the trimmings. Martin Avenue Apartments serves lower income seniors and individuals with disabilities. A donation of $15 will cover dinner for one senior. Any gifted amount is welcome and can be submitted on the NJWC website through November 12.

Napervillian on Wheel of Fortune

And finally, congratulations to Naperville’s Divya Mehta who was on Wheel of Fortune last night. She wasn’t the top winner but still walked away with $15,828 in cash and prizes.