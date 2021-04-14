Vaccination Progress | D204 Enrollment, Boundaries | Glasses For Colorblind At Cantigny

Vaccination Progress

Local progress on the vaccination front, as one in four DuPage County residents and one in five in Will County are now fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the official number for DuPage County is now 25.67%, with Will County at 20.10%. As more await their vaccinations, health officials remind the public to continue following COVID-19 safety precautions: masking up, keeping a safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently. Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.1%. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, is at 7.4%. Naperville’s Edward Hospital is now treating 31 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID 19.

D204 May Rethink Boundaries

Indian Prairie School District 204 may create a committee to help rethink boundaries within the district. That’s after an RSP & Associates enrollment study predicted four elementary schools, three middle schools and Metea Valley High School will be over 100% capacity over the next five years. The study also shows 19 schools are expected to be at less than 75% capacity within that same time frame. District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said the committee, if created, could be comprised of community members and district staff, among others.

Glasses For Colorblind At Cantigny

Cantigny Park is now offering a new experience for colorblind visitors. The park is taking part in the EnChroma Color Accessibility Program, in which special glasses by EnChroma can be used by the colorblind to view an expanded range of colors. The glasses also provide more clarity, vibrancy and differentiation of images. Use of the glasses is free, though a $75 deposit is required. Cantigny Park is the first public attraction in the Chicago suburbs to offer the special glasses.

ICN Iftar iDrive

Yesterday was the first day of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for one month. The Islamic Center of Naperville is holding its Ramadan Iftar iDrive once again this year to provide free, pre-packaged dinners to the elderly and needy. The iDrive was launched last year in response to the pandemic. ICN will be holding the Iftar iDrive for the whole month of Ramadan.

