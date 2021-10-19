Update On NNHS Threat | D204 Boundary Concerns | Park District Award

Update on NNHS Threat

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges shared an update regarding the undisclosed October 15 threat to Naperville North High School at last night’s board meeting. Naperville police, among other agencies, identified a juvenile offender from another state as being the person responsible for the threat. The investigation is ongoing. Bridges said they plan to “seek justice to the fullest extent allowed by the law.” That day, school was shortened and students were released home at staggered times.

New Student Support Model

Beginning second semester on January 6, both District 203 high schools will implement a new student support model. A homeroom period will be added to students’ schedules on Tuesdays and Thursdays to provide academic, social-emotional, and college and career preparation supports for every student. The start time of 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m. will remain unchanged for both schools.

D204 Boundary Concerns

Community members rallied outside of the Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting last night before its start to protest potential closures of Clow and Graham elementary schools. Those closures are being considered in Concept #1, one of the proposed scenarios in the district’s boundary adjustment discussions. Similar concerns were also raised during public comment at the meeting, with 20 community members speaking on the topic. Parents and students from the Welch-Neuqua community also raised concerns surrounding Concept #1’s shift that would reassign them to Owen Elementary and eventually Waubonsie Valley High School. The district’s next boundary committee meeting is October 27. Community members will be able to observe the meeting, but won’t be able to provide official feedback until a trio of community forums in November.

Test to Stay

Also at the District 204 board meeting, the district announced it has kicked off its pilot for the Test-to-Stay program at Brookdale, Kendall, Steck, and Watts elementary schools. The program allows eligible kids to stay in school after a COVID-19 exposure if they stay asymptomatic and test negative for the virus on days one, three, five and seven after exposure. If the program proves successful at these schools, the district plans to expand it to more.

Park District Award

The Naperville Park District has received the Best Green Practices Award from the Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD). The honor was given as part of the 2021 “Best of the Best” statewide awards competition. Green initiatives made by the park district such as adding 20+ acres of natural space, holiday light recycling and pumpkin composting helped net them the award.

