Unredeemed Ribfest Ticket Policy | Giant Flag Folding | Little League Championship

Unredeemed Ribfest Ticket Policy

The Exchange Club of Naperville says it will allow owners of unused tickets from Ribfest to use the value of those tickets toward any performance at next year’s festival. This year Ribfest had some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Patrons were offered the chance to use any unredeemed Friday night tickets for any night of performance at the festival. They were also given the chance to donate the cost of those tickets toward the Exchange Club’s mission to combat child abuse and domestic violence. This third option has now been opened up after many have requested refunds, which Ribfest does not allow. Those with unredeemed tickets who would like to make a claim to use tickets toward next year’s fest must fill out a form on the Ribfest website by July 1.

Giant Flag Folding Ceremony

Yesterday a flag folding ceremony was held for the giant American flag that had hung on the side of the Municipal Center in Naperville for 10 years. The flag was recently retired and replaced with a new one. Members of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43 as well as other volunteers came out to the Naperville VFW Hall to give it a proper send off with the official folding. The flag is owned by Marty Walker, who said a custom case is being made for it, with plans to then display it at the VFW.

Fine Art & Artisan Fair

This weekend the Naperville Woman’s Club hosted its Fine Art & Artisan Fair, a tradition that’s been around since 1959. More than 100 artists took part in the free event held at Naper Settlement. There was also a silent auction, children’s activity tent, community mural and food and beverages. This year the Naperville Woman’s Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Little League Championship

The rain on Saturday pushed five of the seven Naperville Little League championship games to Sunday morning, where the final games of the season were completed under sunny skies. Highlights from the Rookies AA, Supreme A and AA, Majors A and AA and Juniors A and AA Championship games will all be available on the NCTV17 website at 8pm tonight. You can catch the full Naperville Little League Championship show with all the winners premiering Tuesday night at 8 p.m. both on our channel and on our website.