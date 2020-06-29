Unity Rally | Interfaith Service | Alive Center Reopening

Unity Rally

A Unity rally was held on Saturday at Frontier Sports Complex. The peaceful rally promoted solidarity, racial unity, and change. Speakers shared personal stories and told the public what steps they can take to make change, for example filing a FOIA. Voting and NAACP registration were made available to the public.

Interfaith Service

The Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association hosted “Building the Beloved Community: Repairing the World” – an interfaith prayer service for racial justice and interfaith solidarity. Multiple religious leaders provided reflections, which included personal statements, pieces of wisdom, and prayers. The event ended with a call to action to vote and respond to the 2020 census.

Alive Center

The Alive Teen Center will be reopening its space on July 6. The drop-in program will run through Monday – Friday from 12-5 p.m. with free lunches from the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The reopening will have some limitations. No more than 40 people will be allowed. Face shields, masks, and hand sanitizer will be available at the center.

Parks Reopen

In case you missed it, outdoor playgrounds have reopened. It’s part of Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening plan. No more than 50 people are allowed at a playground at a time. The Naperville Park District will be hosting several programs at various parks. Youth athletics will also be jumping in the fun and start playing some games. For more information you can visit the park district’s website.

