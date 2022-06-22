Under 5 COVID Vaccine | Outdoor Seating Cap Raised | National Night Out Registration

Under 5 COVID Vaccine

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the Moderna vaccine for kids ages 6 months through 5 years, and the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine for those from 6 months to 4 years old. The DCHD says it expects to have registration for the vaccine open by Friday, June 24, to make appointments at its Central Public Health Center in Wheaton. Those interested in getting the vaccine for their kids can also contact their child’s healthcare provider or check www.vaccine.gov to find a location.

Outdoor Seating Cap Raised

Several Downtown Naperville restaurant owners were at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting to ask the group to permanently extend the current cap on outdoor seating permits from six to ten restaurants. During the pandemic, several downtown restaurants were allowed to temporarily increase their seating capacity onto the sidewalks, an executive order which expired this year on May 1. Some council members did voice concern about ensuring that restaurants followed the spacing guidelines to allow pedestrians ample room to pass. Ultimately, council voted unanimously to increase the cap from six to ten.

Edward Recognized For Patient Experience

Naperville’s Edward Hospital has received the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Reward. Edward is one of 399 hospitals in the country to earn the honor. The award is based on patient surveys which rate things like communication with doctors and nurses, cleanliness, discharge information and care transition. Elmhurst Hospital, part of the Northshore-Edward-Elmhurst Health system also received the honor.

Children’s Lunch Hour

The Naperville Park District’s Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment program is back underway. On Tuesdays through July 26, the district will offer some kid friendly entertainment right around lunchtime, rotating locations between the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion or the 95th Street Community Plaza. Yesterday it was Wendy and DB entertaining the crowd, some of whom joined in with a little music making of their own. The shows start at 11:30. The musical line up and location schedule is available on the park district’s website.

National Night Out Registration

Neighborhood sign-up for Naperville’s National Night Out celebration is now open. Also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the community building evening will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Interested neighborhoods should register their events with the Naperville Police Department online by July 11. Last year nearly 40 different neighborhoods in town took part, through events like block parties and ice cream socials. This year the city in partnership with the YMCA is also holding a Community Movie Night on August 1 as an extra event for all to enjoy. That will be held at the Fry Family YMCA at 6 p.m., and will feature bounce houses, games, food trucks, police equipment on display, and a showing of Encanto at sunset. This year a donation drive for DuPagePads will run in conjunction with both the August 1 and 2 events.