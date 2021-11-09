Two Teens Charged for NCHS Threat | D204 Boundary Community Forum | Holiday Lights

Two Teens Charged for NCHS Threat

Two teens have been charged with felony disorderly conduct in connection to a threat made against Naperville Central High School on October 19. The two boys, 15 and 16 years old, both live in Naperville. Since they are being processed through the juvenile court system, Naperville police said no other information about them, the case, or the threat will be shared. That day, Naperville School District 203 tweeted that “we are aware of a message circulating regarding a general, non-specific, and unsubstantiated threat. This message was received by a student at Naperville Central and has been circulating between students and on social media.”

D204 Community Forum #1

Indian Prairie School District 204 community members had a chance to examine boundary redraw concepts, speak directly with committee members, and officially voice their concerns for the first time at yesterday’s boundary community forum at Waubonsie Valley High School. Dozens gathered in protest of current concepts before the forum, and 39 people spoke during the public comment period. Most speakers were from the Welch-Neuqua community, while others represented the Clow Elementary community, Atwater Subdivision, Emerson Park Subdivision, and other D204 groups. They raised concerns about transportation safety, student social-emotional health, community splits, inaccurate data, and other issues regarding certain concepts. This was the first of three community forums hosted by the district. After all three are complete, there will be at least one more boundary committee meeting for the group to implement feedback. The concepts will then be sent to the board of education for review.

Comcast Outage

This morning a Comcast outage was reported in the Chicago area and in other cities nationwide. Customers took to social media reporting they were unable to connect to the internet and experiencing disruptions to phone and cable service. The website Downdetector showed a spike in outages around 7:40 a.m. By 9 a.m. much of the service appeared to have been restored.

Holiday Lights Downtown Naperville

The holiday lights in Downtown Naperville are now up and twinkling in the night. Around eight crew members spent 10 days putting up the lights, most of which are LED. 3,300 strands are wrapped around trees and spread across downtown buildings. The plan is to keep the 165,000 bulbs up until March 2022.

Let It Shine

There’s a new holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Fox Valley Mall. “Let It Shine” is a holiday-themed experience that uses over one million LED lights. The light show is synchronized to music, which guests can listen to in their cars. Tickets are required and need to be purchased in advance. They can be found on the Let It Shine show website. The event will be open to the public starting this Friday through January 9.