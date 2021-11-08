Two Naperville Natives Killed at Astroworld Fest | Jimmy’s Becoming Cali’s | Peanuts Christmas

Two Naperville Natives Killed at Astroworld Festival

Two Naperville natives were among those killed at the Astroworld Festival that took place in Houston on Friday. Best friends 21-year-old Franco Patino and 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek went to the festival to see Travis Scott to celebrate Jurinek turning 21 later this month on November 20. Both went to Neuqua Valley High School. The two are among eight that were killed at the festival, where there was a crowd surge with fans pushing their way through people to get to the front toward the stage. Patino was a junior at the University of Dayton, and Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Jimmy’s Grill Becoming Cali’s

Jimmy’s Grill in Downtown Naperville will now be run by the group behind Empire Burgers + Brew, according to the Chicago Tribune. The paper reports it will become Cali’s, specializing in steaks and seafood and will include an outdoor rooftop patio. But before that, it will be transformed into Bev’s for a few months, selling comfort food in honor of Bev Patterson Frier who is the building’s longtime owner.

Naperville Sports Wins

It was a historic weekend for Naperville area sports. On Friday night, Metea Valley girls volleyball won the first supersectional championship in any sport in the history of the school. The Mustangs defeated Andrew in two sets, and will take on Barrington in the state semifinals on Friday night at Illinois State University.

On Saturday, North Central College Men’s Soccer won the first CCIW championship in program history with a 1-0 win over Wheaton. The Cardinals improved to 18-1-1 on the season and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time.

Peanuts Christmas at Fox Valley

The “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa” is back this year at the Fox Valley Mall. Visitors will be able to walk through an interactive Charlie Brown set before meeting Santa to snap a photo. The experience starts at Snoopy’s doghouse, which acts as the entrance. Guests will walk through the Christmas tree lot, can take pictures with sculptures of Snoopy and Charlie Brown, and visit Lucy’s Holiday Help stand. Santa will be at the Peanuts home on the lower level near Macy’s from November 12 through December 24.