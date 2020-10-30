Traffic Study | Halloween Safety | A Pint for Kim

Westside Neighborhood Traffic Study

The City of Naperville hosted a meeting last night to review findings from consultant KLOA’s traffic study done on the Westside neighborhood. Residents raised concerns about speeding in the neighborhood. KLOA’s findings showed only part of Mill Street and part of Eagle Street had higher than expected volumes and none of their study sites had excessive speeding. Still, they made several recommendations, including converting Eagle Street to a one-way southbound road between Benton and Jefferson, installing curb extensions, and adding and relocating stop signs.

Trick or Treat Safety Tips

With families ready to trick-or-treat for Halloween tomorrow night, the Naperville Police Department offered some safety tips. This year, everyone should be wearing a CDC-approved face covering while out. If your costume also has a mask and you have to choose one, stick with the CDC-approved option. Naperville doesn’t have set trick-or-treating hours, but officials recommend that young children head back in once it starts getting dark and older kids come back around 8 p.m. Those giving out candy should space it out on tables or in goodie bags on their lawn for less contact. If you are giving out candy directly, make sure to wash hands between visitors and wear a mask.

A Pint for Kim Blood Drive

Several months after organizing A Pint for Kim, Kristyn Benedyk held a Halloween themed blood drive from her home with help from friends and family. A “Donate Your Blood” banner hanging above the garage, along with plenty of other eerie decorations invited residents to donate. Kristyn’s sister and A Pint for Kim namesake Kimberly Sandford died in March, but would have turned 50 this month. In her honor, Kristyn’s goal was to get at least 50 donors, which they did.

Halloween Night Lights

Centennial Beach was transformed into a spooky sight as part of a new Naperville Park District event. “Halloween Night Lights” ran last night from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and over a hundred community members attended the drive-thru event. Part of the beach’s parking lot featured witches, skeletons, and a cemetery. It wasn’t all scares though, as kids also received goodie bags. Unfortunately there are no longer spots for the free event, but you can add your name to the waitlist and catch a full recap on our website.