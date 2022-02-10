Traffic Noise Study Results | Pace and Uber Partnership | Local Student Jeopardy! Result

Traffic Noise Study Results

The traffic noise assessment commissioned to study the potential impact of the expansion of 248th Avenue and the Islamic Center of Naperville’s new mosque is completed.

The study, conducted by Civiltech Engineering and the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development department, shows a sound barrier is warranted from 95th street to 103rd street in a section where yards of homes back up to the road. This follows a previous study, which suggested no sound barrier was needed but was conducted before the Islamic Center of Naperville’s construction plans were approved.

However, while the report believes the construction and road expansion will result in traffic noise meeting the Illinois Department of Transportation’s 66-decibel noise threshold, evidence of traffic noise affecting residents will be necessary before IDOT and the Federal Highway Administration can approve funding for the project.

Pace and Uber Partnership

Pace and Uber have partnered on the new DuPage Access Program, which allows DuPage County residents eligible for Pace’s ADA Paratransit service to take up to $30 worth of Uber rides and up to 8 trips for free every day.

Pace approved the new $1.1 million contract with Uber back on January 19th, which took effect on January 31st. The partnership is modeled on the Taxi Access Program operated by Pace in Chicago, as well as paratransit services Uber already provides in cities including Boston and Washington D.C.

While Pace busses traditionally provide paratransit service only within ¾ miles of a bus route or Metra station, DuPage Access can be used anywhere in DuPage County. Riders must have an Uber account to use the expanded service.

Meson Sabika Makes ‘Most Romantic’ List

Open Table has named Meson Sabika as one the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The Spanish tapas restaurant at 1025 Aurora Avenue was the only Illinois restaurant to make the list. OpenTable compiled its rankings by analyzing more than 12.4 million U.S. diner reviews between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Factors taken into account were overall diner rating and number of reviews, with results then filtered for those in which “romantic” was chosen as a special feature.

Local Student Jeopardy! Result

Updating a previous story, last night Waubonsie Valley graduate and current Northwestern University student Yejun Kim appeared on the Jeopardy! National College Championship. Although she came up with the correct Final Jeopardy answer of ‘Winston Churchill,’ she finished in second place behind Joey Kornman of Brandeis University.

Despite not advancing, Yejun still took home $10,000.