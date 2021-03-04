Fiery Crash | Entertainment, Sports Complex Proposed | Park District Candidates Forum

One Dead in Fiery Crash

One person is dead and two injured after a crash involving two vehicles on I-88. Illinois State Police say the fiery crash occurred around 10 a.m. this morning near Naperville Road. A truck tractor heading west rear-ended an SUV. A passenger in the SUV was killed, and drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Townhome Fire

The Naperville Fire Department says no one was injured in a townhome fire in the 1100 block of Estes Court last night. The department responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., finding fire coming from the chimney and the attic. They helped three people get out of the building. The fire was put out within 45 minutes, and contained to the attic and second floor. The fire department is investigating the cause.

Entertainment, Art & Sports Complex Proposed

Last night Planning and Zoning Commissioners approved a major change to the Fox River Commons Resubdivision PUD to allow for a conditional use, and a parking deviation for the property located at 808 S. Route 59. The developers of the property are planning to build a 1,200 seat banquet hall, 250 seat restaurant, 200 seat live theater, and an art academy called The Matrix Club on the north side of the building and a sports complex on the south end. A volleyball and basketball court, along with batting cages and more would be built inside of the sporting complex. The owners of the proposed project, who also own the Mall of India, said if approved by City Council, construction could be completed by the end of this summer.

Proposed Islamic Center

Also at the meeting public comment for the proposed Islamic Center of Naperville at 3540 248th Avenue continued from the last Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The majority of public comment came from a group from the Tall Grass Home Owners Association, who represent over 2,000 residents of south Naperville subdivisions near the site that oppose ICN’s project. They said their concerns are not related to religion, but rather the size of the project, potential uptick in traffic, lighting and noise concerns, as well as other worries surrounding the project. ICN’s attorney said ICN’s engineers are looking at some of the concerns raised by the group and anticipate making changes. Public comment for the project will continue at the next Planning and Zoning meeting on April 8.

Park District Candidates Forum

Candidates for the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners got a chance to share their platforms last night at a forum hosted on Zoom by the League of Women Voters – Naperville. Seven of the eight candidates participated: Leslie Ruffing, Nag Jaiswal, Mary Gibson, Rhonda Ansier, Alison Thompson, Nathan Wilson, and incumbent Mike King. Lee Kaseska was not in attendance. The candidates discussed topics like how to engage more Naperville residents with park district programs, green initiatives, and whether they supported past actions taken by the park board like suing Governor Pritzker for the right to reopen during the pandemic or a resolution calling for a veto of HB3653. There are four seats available in the April 6 election.

