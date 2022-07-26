Tornado Sirens Investigation | Monkeypox in DuPage County | Stuff the Truck

Tornado Sirens Investigation

Naperville city officials are investigating why tornado sirens didn’t go off on Saturday morning when an EF-0 tornado touched down in the city. National Weather Service (NWS) officials said the tornado hit the ground around 5:40 a.m. and traveled southeast for a 4.5-mile stretch. No tornado warning was issued at its start, as it formed so suddenly. But after it lifted, NWS did put out a warning to alert other communities. That warning included northern Will County, which should have triggered sirens within Naperville. The city says it is investigating the matter “with extreme urgency.”

More Monkeypox Cases In DuPage County

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) says four more cases of monkeypox have been identified in DuPage County, bringing its number of total confirmed cases to five. The DCHD says it is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the patients’ healthcare providers to coordinate treatment. Monkeypox is a virus spread mainly through close contact with those infected. It typically presents with flu-like symptoms and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. The DCHD says there is no indication of extensive local spread, but anyone with symptoms should self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider.

Stuff The Truck

On Saturday, a mobile Stuff The Truck event took place thanks to efforts by the Dan Firks Team of Compass Real Estate and the Sam Sharp Team at Guaranteed Rate. A truck collecting donations of household items made three stops, starting at Wileden Lane in Naperville, and then headed to Plainfield and Bolingbrook. The items were then donated to nonprofit Humble Design, for distribution to families coming out of homelessness to help outfit their new homes.

Baseball Association Championship

The Naperville Baseball Association Senior Division Championship series wrapped up last night at DuPage River Park. The top teams of Naperville’s high school summer league squaring off in the best of three matchup were Edward Jones and Ruane Construction. After winning the opening game 3-0 last Wednesday, Ruane Construction won game two in a nail biter, to clinch the City Championship by a 5-4 score.