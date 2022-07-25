Tornado Hits Naperville | 87th Street Bridge | Plank Bar & Kitchen Reopens

EF-0 Tornado Hits Naperville

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville on Saturday morning around 5:40 a.m. It touched down at White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through Naperville for 4.5 miles. Estimated peak winds in the storm were 85 mph. Some of the damage reported included downed trees, fallen branches, overturned bleachers and fence damage at the Neuqua Valley High School softball field and some roof damage to a shopping plaza at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. No injuries were reported.

87th Street Bridge Replacement

On Wednesday, July 27, the City of Naperville will host a public meeting on the 87th Street Bridge replacement. Project engineers will be on hand to share details of the plans and get resident feedback. The structure is about 36 years old and is in need of an upgrade. The replacement will also be two lanes, and will include a pedestrian sidewalk along the south side of 87th Street. The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center in meeting rooms A and B.

Cantigny de Noche

Beginning July 27, Cantigny Park will launch extended hours on Wednesday evenings for its special “Cantigny de Noche,’ series. The park will be literally shining a light on its Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World exhibit, inviting guests on guided art walks from 6 p.m. until one hour after sunset. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, with entertainment and special activities planned for certain evenings. A full rundown of the after hours offerings can be found on the Cantigny Park website. Cantigny de Noche is slated to run through October.

Plank Bar & Kitchen Reopens

Plank Bar & Kitchen in Hotel Indigo Naperville Riverwalk is reopening, after having closed during the pandemic. It’s now back, with breakfast available Monday through Saturday mornings, with hopes of adding in Sundays soon. Plank Bar will be open for cocktails Monday through Saturday evenings. The eatery is available to hotel guests as well as the community.