Tornado Damage Assessments | Reinvest DuPage | Lost Angel

Tornado Damage Assessments

Damage assessments from the tornado that struck Naperville Sunday night are in. The city reports that 231 structures were damaged during the storm, with 143 of those suffering major damage, 68 with minor damage, 19 left uninhabitable, and one completely destroyed. Those labeled with major damage will require a City building permit to repair.

Scope of Tornado, Cleanup Collections

The National Weather Service says the EF-3 tornado that swept through had a track approximately 16.1 miles long. It was just over a third of a mile across at its widest point, stretching 600 yards. Peak winds were estimated at 140 miles per hour. Residents, city crews and volunteers continue the clean up efforts. The city will have a special brush collection in the area south of 75th Street between Plainfield-Naperville Road and Yackley Avenue from June 28 through July 3. Residents can check an interactive online map on the city’s website to see if they are within the special collection boundaries. A special garbage pickup in the hardest hit area will also be scheduled – details on that are forthcoming.

Reinvest DuPage

Yesterday the DuPage County Board approved the “Reinvest DuPage” small business relief program. It allocates $15 million in grant awards for small businesses, independent contractors and nonprofit organizations operating in DuPage County, who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible applicants could receive up to $50,000. Those interested can check their eligibility on the “Choose DuPage” Economic Alliance website; applications will be accepted starting 9 a.m. on Monday, June 28. The program will run until New Year’s Day 2024, or until all $15 million has been awarded out. Funding for the program comes from DuPage County’s share of federal aid that was released as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Lost Angel

And finally, a good Samaritan is hoping to help an angel find its way back home. Kenzie Kuhn Simmons shared photos online of this angel, which her parents found in their front yard the morning after the tornado hit. She said they live near the Ranchview Drive area. She’s hoping to help reunite it with its proper owners.

