Tornado Cleanup | D203 Budget Approved | North Central’s Fall Plans

Tornado Cleanup

City of Naperville employees and volunteers have started day two of cleanup from the mess left behind by Sunday night’s tornado that hit near 75th Street and Ranchview Drive. Firefighters and Naperville Public Works employees will coordinate cleaning efforts, helping volunteers clear off debris from yards and streets. The city asks that as residents clean their properties, they keep tree debris and house debris in separate piles to help with removal efforts. The fire department is also assisting residents whose homes were deemed uninhabitable, to get them essential personal items. Cleaning will likely continue all day and for the foreseeable future.

District 203 Budget Approved

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved its 2021-2022 budget at last night’s meeting. The proposed $306.3 million budget includes multiple Return to Learn supports for students and the hiring of 10 staff members. Revenue is expected to increase from almost $294 million to $305.6 million, but overall expenses are expected to increase 4.3%. The board also amended its 2020-2021 budget to include the $10 million tax reimbursement from January and $1.1 million general fee refund voted on in February.

Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance Considered

Naperville City Council is considering establishing an Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance, or IZO. IZOs are legal packages intended to increase a municipality’s share of affordable housing. This can be done by incentivizing developers to pay in affordable housing funds, as well as mandating that a portion of housing projects be reserved for lower-income occupants. Several council members expressed interest in the idea. All agreed more planning was necessary and city staff will continue refining IZO proposals.

NCC Fall Plans

North Central College has released its fall plans, which include a return to pre-pandemic classes, activities, and experiences on campus. All classes will be in-person and masks won’t be a requirement, though they are strongly recommended for non-vaccinated individuals when indoors. Residence halls, dining services, and athletics will return to pre-COVID-19 practices. Vaccinations will not be required to return to campus, but the college strongly encourages students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated. Those who aren’t vaccinated will be required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning in the fall, participate in the college’s COVID-19 testing throughout the semester, and quarantine if determined to be a close contact. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, is expected to report positive or probable COVID-19 cases. The fall semester will begin August 25.