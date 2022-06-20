Tornado Anniversary | Ribfest Concludes | Classic Car Show

Tornado Anniversary

Monday marks one year since a tornado ripped through several Naperville and Woodridge neighborhoods, severely damaging many homes. The hardest hit were those on Nutmeg Lane and Princeton Court, including one completely leveled house. Naperville city staff reported 19 homes in all were deemed uninhabitable, displacing those families. Of those only nine of them have been restored to full occupancy, with the others in various stages of repair. In the year since, the community has bonded together to assist victims of the storm, while the city has emphasized do’s and don’ts in the event of another such storm.

Ribfest Concludes

The 33rd annual Ribfest presented by the Exchange Club of Naperville concludes today. As a celebration of Ribfest’s return after two years away due to the pandemic and thank you to attendees, general admission tickets for today’s lineup of local bands are free. Gates opened for the final day at noon, and performances today lead up to headliners 7th Heaven at 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, local residents gathered in celebration for Naperville’s inaugural Juneteenth event. The day marks the anniversary of the last notification of slaves that they had been freed, on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is also an opportunity to reflect on the ongoing struggle for all those oppressed to be truly free. The event on Rotary Hill featured guest speakers, including Naperville native Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, plus food, music, dancing, and several sponsor booths. The event, which was originally scheduled to debut last year, was organized by Naperville Neighbors United and Councilman Benny White.

Classic Car Show

The Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) celebrated Father’s Day weekend by hosting its annual Classic Car Show along Jackson Avenue on Saturday. 100 different cars were out on display, with even a couple of tractors in the mix, giving people a chance to check out pieces of automotive history. The DNA also used the event as a springboard to hold the official launch of its summer sculpture series, which this year is fittingly, pick up trucks.