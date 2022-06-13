Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance | DuPage Monkeypox Case | Hometown Picnic

Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”

DuPage Monkeypox Case

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) reports that a probable case of monkeypox has been detected within the county. This is the first case noted in DuPage, and the third in Illinois. Monkeypox is a rare, potentially serious viral illness that usually presents with flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling, and a rash on the body and face. Recently clusters of monkeypox have shown up in countries where it normally doesn’t occur. The patient in DuPage is a man who had recently traveled internationally to a place with reported cases of the disease. The DCHD says contact tracing is underway, but noted that monkeypox does not spread as easily as COVID-19.

Hometown Picnic

Yesterday Naper Settlement held its annual Hometown Picnic. The event is a throwback to earlier times, featuring a game of bare-knuckle baseball based on the original rules of 1858, and umpired this time by Abe Lincoln himself. There was also more family fun with games, contests, races, picnicking, and a chance to shoot some water sprays out of the Joe Naper Pumper.

Concerts In Your Park

The Naperville Park District Concerts In Your Park program kicked off yesterday at Queensbury Greens. The Student Body band took the stage to start off the district’s annual Sunday summer music series. In total six different parks will host musical acts throughout June and July, offering free family fun, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Locations and featured acts can be found on the park district’s website.