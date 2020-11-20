Tier 3 Mitigations In Effect | D204 Remote Learning | Illumination Display

Tier 3 Mitigations In Effect

In an effort to combat increasing COVID numbers, statewide Tier 3 mitigations set by Governor J.B. Pritzker go into effect today. Those include retail stores and fitness centers operating at no more than 25% capacity, grocery stores and pharmacies operating at up to 50% capacity, and casinos, theaters, and other recreational locations closing. Bars and restaurants remain closed to indoor service. State health officials urge people to limit gatherings to only household members. As of November 15, Region 7, which includes Will County, is at a 20.7% rolling 7-day positivity rate, and Region 8, which includes DuPage County, is at 15.3%.

All D204 Students Move to Remote Learning

Indian Prairie School District 204 will move all students to full remote learning beginning November 23 and lasting through January 15. Superintendent Adrian Talley said over the past two weeks, 275 staff members had to be quarantined and more parents are choosing not to send their kids to school for in-person learning due to COVID-19 concerns. The district will be moving preschool, STEPS program and students with special needs currently receiving in-person services to the remote learning model.

Illumination at Morton Arboretum

Today is the first day for the eighth annual Illumination at the Morton Arboretum. This year the tree lights display will be a driving experience with 11 exhibits, including five new ones. Most dates are sold out, but a few days and times are still available – you can check for openings on the Morton Arboretum website.

Christmas Meals for Those in Need

The YMCA and Naperville Park district are teaming up again this year to continue their annual tradition of providing Christmas meals to seniors and families in need. Usually a luncheon is hosted for them but this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers will deliver up to 200 meals to homes on Christmas Eve. People need to register on the park district website by December 16 to reserve a meal.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Yesterday was World Pancreatic Cancer Day. To raise awareness, the Lustgarten Foundation held a free outdoor concert at Rotary Hill. The Millennium Carillon was lit purple to recognize the fight against the disease. Naperville Carillonneur Tim Sleep also performed songs in the bell tower, including the Jeopardy theme in honor of the show’s host, Alex Trebek, who recently died due to pancreatic cancer.