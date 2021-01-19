Tier 2 Mitigations | D204 Back in Class | College Sports

Region 8, which includes DuPage County, has moved to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations. That means organized group recreational activities can resume at 25% capacity for up to 25 people. Indoor service at bars and restaurants may not resume until Tier 1, which requires a seven day rolling average for positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days and least 20% available ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days. Additionally, there cannot be an increase in hospitalized cases of COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days on a seven-day average. Region 7, which includes Will County, remains under Tier 3 mitigations.

D204 Back in School

This morning, some students from School District 204 were back in school for the first time since March. Underneath their masks it was all smiles at May Watts Elementary as teachers and students were excited for some in-person learning. Due to the pandemic, the district has been doing remote learning since last spring. The district gave families the choice between all remote learning or hybrid learning, which is a blend of in-person and remote instruction. According to the district about 42% of families opted in for hybrid learning.

North Central Fall Sports to Return

North Central College football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball are set to return to competition this spring. The CCIW released a spring schedule yesterday for sports that were postponed in the fall. Women’s volleyball will start up the week of March 7, while the other three will begin the week of March 20. Currently, the schedule shows one football game and five matches each for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. A press release from the conference noted that all schedules are still subject to change.

Library Photo Contest

The Naperville Public Library is asking for your vote in its first-ever Adult and Teen Winter Photo Contest. Through Wednesday January 27, you can choose your five favorites of nearly 50 submissions. The photos range from beautiful nature shots, to scenic Downtown Naperville, and even a festive Baby Yoda.