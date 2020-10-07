The NOW Massage | Little Barn Baby | Original Rainbow Cone in Naperville

The NOW Massage

At last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group approved a variance to allow The NOW Massage parlor to open up in downtown Naperville. General service uses like massage parlors are usually not permitted on the first floors of downtown buildings, but because The NOW Massage encourages walk-in clients, council felt it could increase foot traffic. The massage parlor will open up in the Central Park Place development at 110 S. Washington Street.

Little Barn Baby

A new baby and children’s boutique is also coming to downtown Naperville. Little Barn Baby is setting up shop at 123 S. Washington. This will be the store’s second location – the first, being in Geneva. They expect to open later this month.

Avoid Deer Collisions

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is asking drivers to be extra alert for deer as mating season has begun. The likelihood of deer-vehicle collisions increases during this period, which lasts from October through December. Officials say to take particular caution between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and at dawn. If you are driving in an area where there may be deer, slow down, be cautious around curves, don’t honk at them, and stop if you see a deer instead of swerving around it, which can cause a more severe crash.

Art Submissions Wanted

The Naperville Art League is looking for submissions for its new show, “We the People.” Artists of any age can take part, and submit one original ready-to-hang work of art, in any style. The artwork should represent the theme, which is honoring veterans and active military. Submissions should be dropped off October 16 and 17 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the Naperville Art League at 508 N. Center Street. The show takes place October 20 through November 13.

Rainbow Cone In Naperville

The Original Rainbow Cone is making a return trip to Naperville. The classic Chicago treat can be found downtown at 130 West Jefferson Street from today through Sunday. The Rainbow Ice Cream truck will be serving up their five flavor standard stack of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet. Hours are today through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. And the sweetest part is that a portion of the proceeds will go to the DuPage Children’s Museum.

