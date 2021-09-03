Teachers Ratify Contract | DuPage COVID Milestone | Canine Frisbee Championship

NUEA Ratifies Contract With D203

Teachers union members with Naperville Unit Education Association voted Wednesday to approve a new contract with Naperville School District 203. The district board is expected to vote on whether to give the contract final approval at a September 7 meeting, and it won’t take effect until it gets that approval. About 86% of the union’s over 1400 members voted to approve the contract. It comes from an August 23 tentative agreement, which was the result of months of negotiation between the union and the district. Neither party will share information on the agreement’s contents until after the board meeting, but the main issues in negotiations have been salary and parental leave.

DuPage COVID Milestone

DuPage County passed a grim milestone of 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to data from the county health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. On Wednesday the county hit 100,101 cases. Of those 91,123 were confirmed cases, and 9,002 probable. DuPage County’s community transmission remains high. Currently Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties has a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 5.5%. Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties is at 6.4%. Naperville’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 451 active cases for the city.

Last Fling Road Closures

The Last Fling kicks off today, and with it comes road closures and parking restrictions on downtown Naperville streets. The changes will run through September 7, a day after the three-day event ends. The September 6 Last Fling Parade will bring the most closures, with stretches of Mill Street, Jefferson Ave, Main Street, and surrounding areas closed from 7AM to 1:30 PM. The Naperville Police Department suggests planning ahead by checking out their Last Fling traffic control plan page.

Canine Frisbee Championship

Four pawed athletes are prepping to take fetch to a new level at the Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships. The annual competition returns to Naperville September 4 through 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Nike Sports Complex, and is free for spectators. Dozens of dog-and-human teams will compete in freestyle and toss-and-catch events each day, with the World Champion determined at the end of Sunday’s competition.

