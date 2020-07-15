Tax Day | Car Burglaries | Doughnuts For Diapers

Tax Day

It’s Tax Day – in July. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the IRS pushed the deadline to file taxes from April 15 to July 15. If you still need a bit more time, you can file an extension, but this year you’ll only get an extra three months instead of the usual six to file. Also, if you owe money to the IRS, you need to pay it today, or be subject to a late payment penalty, regardless of filing an extension.

Car Burglaries

The Naperville Police Department is reporting an increase in car burglaries over the last two months. In May and June, 86 car burglaries were reported in Naperville. Police say that’s 23 more than the average during that same time period in the last three years. Police remind residents of the importance of locking vehicles, and to remove phones, keys, garage door openers, and any valuables from your car.

$1 Million to Local Charities

The DuPage County Board has awarded $1 million in grants to 56 local nonprofits. The monies came from the DuPage County Human Services Grant Fund, which was established to help charities that serve the needs of DuPage County residents. Grants ranged from about $2,700 up to $45,000. Among the recipients were 360 Youth Services, Loaves & Fishes Community Services, West Suburban Community Pantry and Little Friends.

Doughnuts for Diapers

A Naperville family set up shop in front of their home yesterday for a community diaper drive. Doughnuts for Diapers was held by the Marguiles family as a way to help the efforts of Chicago based non-profit, “Share our Spare,” which is looking for diapers for families in need. Those donating could drop off their unused or newly purchased diapers in the Marguiles’ driveway, and receive a doughnut as a thank you. The family collected more than 5,000 diapers for the cause, which is also accepting donations through a GoFundMe campaign.

