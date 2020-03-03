Tax Abatement in D203 | Shoe Drive | Big Ten Player of the Year

District 203 Tax Abatement

Taxpayers living in District 203 may be getting a nice tax break. At the latest District 203 School Board meeting, the group discussed fully abating the 2019 debt service tax levy. The levy would be abated by $2.7 million, which means an average homeowner of a $410,000 home would pay $70 less in taxes. They will make a final decision on the tax abatement at the March 16 meeting.

WaterStep

A Naperville teen has launched a citywide shoe drive in hopes of providing safe water to those in third world countries. Lucy Westlake, a sophomore at Naperville North, is partnering with WaterStep a nonprofit that works to save lives with safe water and health education. Throughout the month of March they’ll be collecting used-shoes with the goal of collecting 200 boxes. The end goal is to sell the shoes to buy water filters, which provide safe water for 2,000 people. To see where you can drop off some of your old shoes visit WaterStep.org.

Naperville Named 6th Best St. Patrick’s Day City

Plenty of Irish eyes will be smiling in Naperville for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14. In fact, a recent WalletHub study found that Naperville has the highest percentage of Irish population of America’s largest 200 cities. That was a major factor in the personal finance website ranking Naperville as the 6th best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Doyle Named Big Ten Player of the Year

The Big Ten Conference announced yesterday that Benet Academy alum Kathleen Doyle was named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year by the coaches and the media. The University of Iowa point guard is averaging over 18 points, six assists and nearly five rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes. Doyle was also named All-Big Ten for a third consecutive season. The 2016 Benet grad led the Redwings to back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016 and was named Ms. Illinois Basketball her senior season.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!