Suspects Sought in Stabbing | Diversity and Inclusion Manager | Top Chef Visits Solemn Oath

Suspects Sought in Stabbing Incident

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in a stabbing in Naperville on June 1. The incident took place around 10 p.m. that night near West Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street, amid a riot and incidents of looting. Police are looking for two suspects. The first is described as a 25-year-old white male, with brown hair and a mustache, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and a black mask. The second is a 17 to 20-year-old white male, with short blonde hair, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black mask. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers, either online or at 630-420-6006

Burglary Suspect Sought

Naperville Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a burglary at a dental business. Police say the pictured suspect forced entry into the business at 300 E. 5th Avenue on August 22, around 9 a.m. The woman was dressed as a healthcare provider, with a white coat, stethoscope and white Croc-like shoes. Please contact Naperville Crime Stoppers with any information.

Diversity and Inclusion Manager

Last night, Naperville City Council unanimously approved the creation of a Diversity and Inclusion Manager position within the city. In December, council added language around diversity and inclusion into the city’s mission statement on the heels of multiple racist incidents. Some on council said this was the next step in promoting equality. The position will manage citywide diversity training, and serve as the staff contact for the Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission, which was recently created from the Housing Advisory Commission.

Anti Racism Initiative

The College of DuPage in partnership with DuPage County is launching an anti-racism initiative. The goal is to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue that can promote change, and unite the community against racism. The college has started a new blog series, will hold discussions, and has a new website all centered around the ideas of racial equity and inclusion, with more activities to come throughout the academic-year-long initiative. More information can be found on the Chaps Unite Against Racism page on the COD website.

Top Chef Visits Solemn Oath

Naperville’s Solemn Oath Brewery will get a visit from a Top Chef on Friday. Acclaimed Chicago restaurateur and chef Stephanie Izard will be working the grill there starting at noon. She’ll also be bringing some “Girl & the Goat-ceries” meal kits to take home, which must be pre-purchased. Solemn Oath will also celebrate the release of two new collaboration beers that day: a cherry Saison called What We Will and a West Coast IPA called Full Moon Looks.

