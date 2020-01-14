Superintendent Welcomed | Suicide Awareness Forum | Hospital Safety Grade

D204 Welcomes New Superintendent

Last night community members gave a standing ovation as Indian Prairie School District 204 board members voted to approve Dr. Adrian Talley as the district’s new superintendent. Dr. Talley has spent the last five years as an administrator in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, and will begin his new role on July 1. He will take over for Dr. Karen Sullivan who will be retiring at the end of June. Dr. Talley will be the district’s first superintendent that’s a person of color. The community is invited to meet the new superintendant at a special reception from 4:30 to 5:30 pm today at IPSD’s Crouse Education Center.

Suicide Awareness Forum

Last night, Councilman John Krummen and DuPage County Board Member Dawn DeSart hosted “Community Conversations: Suicide Awareness and the Path Toward Hope.” The forum was an open discussion where people could ask questions, raise their concerns, and share their personal stories. The crowd also heard from a panel of experts to learn more about warning signs and what they can do if they know someone who is struggling.

Edward Hospital Safety Grade

Edward Hospital once again aced The Leapfrog Group’s twice-annual Hospital Safety Grade. It’s Edward’s third straight A and the eighth time in the last 12 grades that the hospital has earned top marks. Of the 2,633 graded, only one third were given an A.

