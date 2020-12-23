Sunnyside Naperville Opens | Donation Needs | Blood Donations

Sunnyside Naperville Opens

Naperville’s third and final adult-use cannabis store is now open. New recreational cannabis store, Sunnyside Naperville, is located at 2740 W. 75th St. Customers can pre-order items online to pick up in the store. Rise Naperville was the first adult-use dispensary to open in the city and Zen Leaf was the second. In August, city council approved opening up to three dispensaries in the city.

Non-Profit Donation Needs

This holiday season and heading into the new year, local non-profits are looking for donations. Families living in the Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services’ emergency shelter need items like pasta, bread, and cereal, cleaning supplies, and deodorant and toothpaste. These donations can be dropped off at 222 East Willow Avenue in Wheaton. The shelter’s resale shop in Naperville also takes toys, apparel, and shoes.

Loaves & Fishes expects to continue seeing an increase in families struggling in the New Year. The non-profit asks the community to purchase most-needed items through their virtual food drive or give monetary donations. The organization said every $1 donation can purchase $8 worth of food at Loaves & Fishes. And at Goodwill, clothing, books, and household goods are needed most.

Blood Donations

During the holiday break, you might also consider donating blood. You can make an appointment with Vitalant Blood Donation on Aurora Avenue or Versiti Blood Center on South Naper Boulevard. The Naperville Park District also has a blood drive on December 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alfred Rubin Community Center.

Benet Academy Alum Frank Kaminsky

The NBA returned for the 2020-2021 season starting this week. Benet Academy alum Frank Kaminsky is also back for his sixth year as a pro. After spending last season with the Phoenix Suns, Kaminsky signed a one year contract with the Sacramento Kings in November. However, the Kings released the former Redwing star over the weekend. On Monday, he was re-signed by the Suns. Frank the Tank averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last year.