Summer Heat | County Survey | Blood Donations Needed

Hot Summer Temps

The Naperville area is seeing some hot temperatures this week. The Naperville Fire Department is reminding people to stay hydrated, to not leave children or pets in the car even for a short time, and to check in on elderly neighbors and friends. Watch out for heat exhaustion or heat stroke in pets – consider walking them in the morning or evening when temps might be lower and the pavement is cooler on their paws. The Illinois Department of Transportation is also warning drivers about the dangers of buckling pavement on roads throughout the state. This creates uneven driving surfaces, which can be a hazard.

DuPage County Budget Survey

The DuPage County Board is asking residents to weigh in on important programs and initiatives in its annual county budget survey. Responses will be used to shape next year’s budget and programs put on by the county. County Board Chairman Dan Cronin will present his 2021 budget plan to the board on September 22.

Blood Donations Needed

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois said it is in need of additional blood donations due to the impact of COVID-19. It’s had to cancel several blood drives due to the virus, which has led to a drop in donations over the past few weeks. But there are still several upcoming events in the Naperville area which will give you the chance to donate blood and save lives. Versiti implemented several changes to keep donors and employees safe from COVID, including a face covering requirement during donations.

Step Up for Little Friends

Registration is open for Little Friends’ virtual 5K this September. You can sign up and create your own fundraising page to raise money for resources for those with autism and other disabilities. Each participant will receive a Step Up for Little Friends t-shirt you can wear while running or walking. Participants can complete the distance anytime during the week of September 20-27.

If you have a story or news tip you’d like to share, we want to hear from you!