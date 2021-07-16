Structure Fire | Donations To Tornado Victims | Little League Baseball

Structure Fire

A structure fire on 3000 block of Kingbird Court has left a home uninhabitable, Naperville Fire Department officials say. At 8:54 p.m. yesterday, the fire department received a call reporting a fire involving the garage of a single-family home. Residents evacuated the home before the arrival of firefighters, but one cat was still unaccounted for at the time of the fire department’s press release. The fire department said the fire was not suspicious in nature, but are still investigating.

Donations To Tornado Victims

Yesterday, all four rotary clubs in Naperville came together to present $6,800 in relief funds to area tornado victims. Donations came from Rotarians, community members and three days of proceeds from Aurelio’s Pizza Springbrook Square. On September 14th Mesón Sabika will donate 100 percent of its sales to the American Red Cross. Community members can also donate through the rotary website.

Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Walk

The Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is back this weekend. The walk went virtual last year, and organizers have adjusted this year’s event to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. A new neighborhood walk is one option, which will allow individuals to take part from anywhere to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research. The traditional walk takes place on Saturday at the Naperville Pavilion starting at 9:45 a.m.

Little League Baseball

Tomorrow is Championship Day for the Naperville Little League, with six City Championship games being played starting at 9 a.m. at Nike Park. Highlights of all six games can be seen on the NCTV17 Naperville Little League Championship Show, along with interviews from former players and coaches. The show will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 17 and NCTV17.com. And congratulations to our own NCTV17 Junior division little league team who advanced to the City Championship game on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at DuPage River Park.