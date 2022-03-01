Streetscape Construction | Affordable Housing Plans | Forest Preserve Birthday

Streetscape Construction Begins

The City of Naperville’s $4.9 million downtown streetscape renovation project begins today on Main Street between Jefferson and Jackson avenues. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed by May 13, and the affected section of Main Street will be closed to vehicles for the duration of this phase. However, there will still be access to businesses. The project includes five total phases, with construction scheduled to be completed by the end of August and final cleanup soon thereafter. More information is available on the city’s website.

Affordable Housing Project

Two proposals for affordable housing developments for seniors and those with developmental disabilities will be presented at an upcoming Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission meeting. City-owned property at the intersection of 103rd Street and Route 59 has been earmarked for the housing, to expand options for those communities. Gorman & Company LLC and Mercy Housing Lakefront will present their initial concepts and answer questions at the meeting on Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held in council chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center. The meeting will also be broadcast live and streamed online. More information is available on the project website.

Forest Preserve Turns 95

The Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates its 95th birthday this year and is commemorating the milestone with the “Spring Ninety-fiver Challenge.” Between March 1 and June 30, participants can complete 95 miles of forest preserve trail by running, walking or biking. Evidence of completing the challenge can be submitted by taking screenshots from a run-tracking app, or by downloading a submission form from the Forest Preserve website. All who complete the challenge will receive a small wallet with a zippered pouch that displays the new Forest Preserve District of Will County logo.

Benet Girls Basketball Back to State

For the fourth time since 2015, Benet Academy girls basketball is heading to state. 23 points from Lenee Beaumont helped the Redwings erase a 4th quarter deficit to defeat Whitney Young 44-37 in the supersectional game. Benet will face Stevenson in the 4A semi finals at Illinois State University on Friday afternoon, with the winner advancing to the 4A state championship game on Saturday.