Strategic Plan Workshop | Inmate Jobs Grant | Midday Spray

Strategic Plan Workshop

Naperville residents, city staff, and city council members met last night for a workshop to kick off discussions on the city’s strategic plan. Once developed, the plan will allow the city to prioritize how resources will be allocated to meet the city’s goals. City consultant Shockey Consulting led council through a presentation and small group exercises to see how council prioritizes various ideas in Naperville. Shockey will also use data from the public via the Naperville Next survey, which can still be filled out online or at the Municipal Center. They said they’re especially looking for younger and non-white participants.

Federal Grant for Inmate Job Training

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and JUST of DuPage will receive a federal grant for the janitorial services program. The program has graduated 88 inmates as of this month and prepares them for success in the workforce upon release. The sheriff’s office hopes to develop welding, carpentry, and Certified Production Technician courses with the funding in the near future.

Midday Spray Returns

The Midday Spray will return to Rotary Hill to help beat the summer heat. Starting June 14, the Naperville Park District will set up a giant sprinkler from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday most weeks this summer. Families are also invited to bring a picnic to the lawn or eat at the Riverwalk Café.

Sports Rundown

The spring sports season is entering the final weeks and we have had several regional and sectional champions crowned in recent days. Naperville North girls track and Neuqua Valley boys tennis won sectionals over the weekend. Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, Naperville North, Naperville Central and Benet Academy all won girls soccer regional titles. Neuqua Valley and Benet also won regional championships in baseball and softball. Keep an eye on the Naperville Sports Weekly page of NCTV17.com for the latest post season highlights.