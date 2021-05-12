STEM School Closing | DuPage Rent Assistance | Duck Race Canceled

STEM School Closing

The John C Dunham STEM Partnership School at Aurora University is closing after the 2021-2022 school year. Yesterday the STEM school governing board voted 4-1 to dissolve the school. The STEM school opened in 2014 as a partnership between Indian Prairie School District 204, West Aurora 129, East Aurora 131, and Batavia 101, and is housed and managed by Aurora University. District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley was the lone vote against closing.

DuPage Rent Assistance

DuPage County is offering help to those who may need a hand paying their rent due to financial difficulties from COVID-19.The county is working with the Illinois Housing Department Authority to provide residents up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance. Up to 15 months of aid may be provided to help with rent deficiencies from June 2020 through August 2021 Tenants should work with their landlords to apply, as the monies are paid directly to the housing provider. Those interested can apply beginning May 17 on the IHDA website.

Comedy Shrine

The largest comedy club in the Midwest is set to open at Fox Valley Mall on May 17. Comedy Shrine is moving from its current location at a plaza just outside of Fox Valley to a new, 14,000 square foot space on Level 2 of the mall. It will feature a comedy museum, three theaters and a bar and lounge. The venue will host stand-up acts, improv shows, and sketch shows, among other comedy offerings. Classes for adults and kids will also be available.

Benet’s Goforth Retiring

Benet Academy Athletic Director Gary Goforth is retiring after 42 years at the school, spending the last 28 atop the athletic department. Goforth was hired in 1979 to teach biology and coach football and baseball. While he saw success on the field and in the classroom, Goforth’s tenure as the athletic director turned the school into an annual state championship contender. The Redwings have won 12 titles under Goforth’s watch, including 10 in the last decade.

Duck Race Canceled

This year’s Naperville Riverwalk Duck Race has been canceled. The Naperville Riverwalk Foundation recently voted not to hold the Duck Race according to Board President John Cuff. This is the second year in a row the annual fundraiser race has been canceled due to concern surrounding COVID-19. The Downtown Naperville Alliance, Riverwalk Commission, and Riverwalk Foundation are planning a brief rededication ceremony on Labor Day to celebrate the Naperville Riverwalk’s 40th anniversary.

