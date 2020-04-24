Stay-At-Home Extended

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced he will sign an extension of Illinois’ stay-at-home order through May 30. The extension will also require residents over the age of two to cover their faces while in public places where social distancing is difficult. Some restrictions were relaxed. Surgical centers and hospitals will be able to schedule elective surgeries, retail stores that were not previously deemed essential will be allowed to take online orders for pickup or delivery, and state parks and golf courses can reopen for certain activities as long as safety guidelines are followed. The Will County Forest Preserve also announced they will reopen their parking lots and boat launches starting on May 1.

COVID-19 Updated Numbers

The latest statistics from DuPage County show 2,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths. That includes 146 cases in the DuPage section of Naperville. Will County reports 1,885 cases and 119 deaths. The Will County part of Naperville makes up 134 of those cases. Edward Hospital is currently treating 47 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, but reported no new deaths from the virus over the last 24 hours. Edward has discharged 165 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

Park District Retirements

Today is the last day of work for Naperville Park District Police Chief Carl Schnibben, who is retiring after 14 years with the district. The park district is also saying goodbye to Riverwalk and North Parks Operations Manager Chuck Papanos, whose last day was April 17. Papanos joined the park district in 2001 and was promoted to his ultimate position within two years.

WaterStep Update

At the beginning of March, we brought you the story of local teen Lucy Westlake and her shoe drive campaign to bring clean water to those in need. Lucy collected and donated used shoes to WaterStep, who resell them to raise money to buy water filtration systems. Since her shoe drive was derailed by COVID-19, Lucy has adapted her campaign. Residents can put their used shoes in a bag and drop them off at a donation bin located outside Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.