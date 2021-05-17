State of the City | Route 59 Shooting | Huntington’s Walk

State of The City

Mayor Steve Chirico delivered the 2021 State of the City (SOTC) address this morning. This is the second year in a row the event was held virtually due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The mayor highlighted some of the ways the city was able to assist residents over the past year, like by giving nearly $85,000 in utility bill aid. He noted that the city ended the 2020 year with a $2 million surplus in its general fund. The event was hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who also hosted two watch parties at local hotels. The full address can be found on the chamber’s website.

Route 59 Shooting

Police are still looking for a man suspected of a shooting that took place Saturday in the 600 block of South Route 59. Around 5:40 p.m., one person was shot and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police suspect the victim was targeted. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20’s, around 5 foot 6 inches tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark ski mask. Police say he may have fled the area in a car.

Stabbing in Downtown Naperville

On Friday, a 15-year-old male was stabbed during a fight in Downtown Naperville. Just before 9 p.m, a fight broke out in the alley behind the Water Street park deck near Webster Street. Police arrived and found the male who was stabbed in the parking lot of 400 S. Main Street. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the two involved in the fight knew each other. After an initial investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the stabbing. Charges are still pending as the crime is currently under investigation.

Recount for DuPage County Auditor

A DuPage County judge has ordered a full recount of ballots in the DuPage County Auditor race from November. Judge Craig R. Belford made the ruling after deciding enough ballots were in question to potentially have an effect on the outcome. In November Democrat William “Bill” White won the position over Republican Bob Grogan by 75 votes. Grogan sought a recount claiming an election judge failed to initial ballots as required by state law.

Walk for Hungtington’s Disease

Yesterday, the Illinois chapter of Team Hope, a national program by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, held the 17th annual Walk for Huntington’s Disease. Participants were able to take part in person at the Grand Pavilion in Downtown Naperville or contribute virtually. The disease currently has no cure. This year’s walk raised around $61,500.