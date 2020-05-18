State of The City | Ribfest Canceled | Local COVID-19 Update

State of The City

Though it wasn’t an in-person live event like in years past, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce presented a “special edition” of the 2020 State of the City address today from Mayor Steve Chirico. He focused on a theme of “Reinvesting in our Resilient Community.” It began with how the city has responded to COVID-19. Mayor Chirico stated that the strong financial planning over the past several years will help the city navigate these difficult times. He also mentioned that though some projects like the Washington Street Bridge and North Aurora Road have been postponed, the city hasn’t stopped advocating for development. Chirico mentioned the future Costco on Ogden Avenue and announced a new grocery concept at former Fair Oaks Ford site. The speech included a video with the theme of “My Naperville is” and the Mayor spoke to the city’s struggle with diversity and inclusion in this past year. The entire address will be aired on NCTV17 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Ribfest Canceled

The Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest event has been canceled. Organizers announced Sunday the July festival has been canceled due to safety and health concerns surrounding COVID-19. The Exchange Club of Naperville has spent the last few months considering if the summer festival could take place. But after the recent capacity restrictions mandated by the state, the club, along with the Village of Romeoville, decided Ribfest wouldn’t be possible this year. The Exchange Club of Naperville has begun “optimistic planning for 2021”. For more information about Ribfest you can visit their website.

Rain, Rain, and More Rain

Over the weekend we were hit hard by rainfall. The heavy amount of rain caused the West Branch of the DuPage River to overflow and city handed out sandbags for residents. The river is predicted to rise to 13.5 feet by this afternoon as an additional one to three inches of rain is forecasted. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Wednesday morning. Most of the water has receded from city streets but some still have standing water. If you’re driving, use caution.

Local COVID-19 Update

Naperville is reporting 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Edward Hospital is currently treating 37 patients with confirmed cases and reports one death in the past 72 hours. Edward has had 36 deaths of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 287 patients with the virus have been discharged since the pandemic began. In DuPage County the latest statistics show 5,892 confirmed cases in the county with 296 deaths. Will County reports 4,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 241 deaths.

Ringing of The Bells

Tonight you can show your support by ringing some bells in honor of the class of 2020. Naperville School District 203 will be honoring graduates by asking family members, neighbors and the general community to go outside and ring a bell at 6:45 p.m. just prior to the students’ virtual senior celebrations at 7 p.m. The Naperville Park District will be lending their support by sounding the Millennium Carillon.

