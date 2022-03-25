State Of The City | Fireworks Location Discussion | Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

State of the City

Yesterday Naperville mayor Steve Chirico gave his first in-person State of the City address since 2019. He told the crowd at the Embassy Suites the city’s economy is in good shape, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, surpassing them. He applauded the city’s quick response after an EF3 tornado struck Naperville last June. And he acknowledged several city leaders for their contributions. Looking ahead, Chirico said with this strong financial base, now is the time to be bold, embracing new technology and amenities, and improving the city’s infrastructure.

Fireworks Location Discussed

At last night’s Naperville Park District Board meeting, the group discussed the location for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks. Naperville Responds for Veterans will hold its Naperville Salute from July 1 through 4 at Rotary Hill. Last year, fireworks on the Fourth as part of the Salute were held at Frontier Sports Complex. But this year Naperville Responds for Veterans is considering moving them closer to Rotary Hill, to make logistics a bit easier. Under consideration are potential locations in Knoch Park. Members of the park board noted some problems with that spot, namely parking, getting people there, and viewing spots that won’t harm newly renovated areas. An amendment updating any location change proposed will be considered by the park board at a future meeting.

Park District Gift Card Incentive

The Naperville Park District is offering a $100 park district gift card to anyone who refers an applicant who gets hired for a summer job with the park district. Applications must be received by May 1, and should include the referrer’s name and phone number. Open positions and applications can be found on the park district’s website.

Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

On Tuesday, March 29, a special ceremony will be held at Veterans Park in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The 30-minute ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., and will pay tribute to those who served during the conflict. Special remembrance will be given to the “11 Naperville Fallen” who gave their lives in the Vietnam War. The ceremony is open to the public.

