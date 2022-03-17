State of the City | DuPagePads to Repurpose Hotel | Naper Nights Schedule

State of the City

Naperville mayor Steve Chirico will present his 2022 State of the City address on March 24. The mayor will look back at 2021 and give a look into what’s to come for Naperville in the year ahead. The event will be held at Embassy Suites Naperville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration information is available on the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) website.

DuPagePads to Repurpose Hotel

DuPagePads announced that the funds raised at their recent Taste of Hope event have completed the nonprofit’s goal of raising $7.5 million dollars in order to purchase a hotel, which they will transform into an Interim Housing Center this spring. The 16th annual Taste of Hope took place on March 3 at Drury Lane in Oakbrook. It featured food from top area restaurants, raffles and auctions and ultimately raised over $338,000. Those proceeds, combined with other fundraising efforts, private donations, grants and public funding will allow the group to purchase the Red Roof Inn at 1113 Butterfield Road in Downers Grove.

Tech Company Moves Headquarters to Naperville

ARES PRISM, a subsidiary of the ARES Corporation, announced it will move its global headquarters from Burlingame, California to Naperville, setting up an office on tenth floor of the Metro West building at 55 Shuman Blvd. ARES PRISM specializes in software that helps large and megaproject construction projects assess risks and costs in order to meet targets and deadlines. Much of the company’s executive team will work out of the office, and they’ve already hired seven Chicago-area residents in recent months with plans to hire 15 more employees. The move was inspired by CEO Ryan Kubacki, who has lived in Naperville since 2000. He cited the area’s talent pool and easy access to O’Hare Airport as reasons for the choosing the location.

Naper Nights Announces Schedule

Naper Nights is back at Naper Settlement this summer for three weekends of outdoor concerts. The lineup features a variety of tribute bands, with musical genres ranging from pop to soul. The weekends of June 17 and 18, July 15 and 16, and August 19 and 20 will feature two musical acts each Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are now on sale at the Naper Settlement website: $20 for adults and $15 for children aged 4 to 12.