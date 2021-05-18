State Mask Guidance | D204 Boundaries | Lin-Manuel Miranda to Anderson’s

State Matches CDC Mask Guidance

Fully-vaccinated Illinois residents can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced he will align the state with recent mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control. Some exceptions include on crowded public transportation, in healthcare settings, and in congregate facilities. Private businesses have the right to continue requiring masks. Those who are not yet two weeks beyond their final vaccine shot should continue masking and distancing.

D204 Boundary Committee

Indian Prairie School District 204 will begin the process of recruiting individuals to form a committee to review boundaries within the district. Parents, principals, and other D204 stakeholders are expected to be a part of the committee. A study in April showed some schools throughout the district projected to be either under- or over-enrolled over the next five years, which the committee would hope to correct. The board still has to select what boundary criteria the committee will use in their discussions. The first committee meeting is scheduled for July 7. If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply by filling out the form at this link .

Lin-Manuel Miranda To Speak with Anderson’s

Anderson’s Bookshop will host a one-night virtual event June 15 with Lin-Manuel Miranda ahead of his new book In The Heights: Finding Home. Co-authors Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter will also join the discussion centered around creativity, community and the power of finding home. Tickets can be purchased on the Anderson’s website and include a copy of the book.

Paramount Theatre Reopening

Live performances are set to return to Aurora’s Paramount Theatre after what will be a 17-month hiatus. The theatre will kick off its performance schedule on August 18 with Chicago’s first regional production of Kinky Boots. Current restrictions don’t allow for indoor rehearsals, but Paramount expects those guidelines to change soon enough to put on the musical.

Frontier Kite Fly

Colorful kites will take flight on June 6 for a free park district event. The Frontier Kite Fly invites people to witness experts from Chicago Kite operate kites as long as 90 feet as they wave in the steady wind. There will be free entertainment and food trucks on site. You can also bring your own kite to join the others in the sky.