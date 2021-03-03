Stardust Motel Fire | D204 Candidates Forum | DCM Private Play Bookings

Stardust Motel Fire

A fire broke out last night at the Stardust Motel in Naperville. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene at 890 E. Ogden Ave. around 7:20 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes, determining that it was coming from a second floor unit. The fire remained contained to that unit, and the rest of the building remains habitable. All occupants of the motel were safely evacuated and no one was hurt. The fire department is investigating the cause.

Naperville Township Candidate Count

An appellate court has ruled that votes for six Republican candidates for Naperville Township offices will not be counted in the April 6 consolidated election. Those candidates were chosen by a group of 17 residents who caucused outside of the Naperville Township offices the same night the Naperville Township Republican Organization held a virtual caucus to select their own slate of candidates. Second District Appellate Court Justice Mary Seminara-Schostok ruled against allowing votes for the candidates chosen by the residents as they were never certified by the township clerk to be forwarded to the DuPage County Clerk. They include Lynda Segneri for supervisor, Barbara Lukoff for clerk, Gary Vician for assessor, and Thomas Laz, Gabby Serna, and Bill Breyne for trustee. The Chicago Tribune reports that those candidates plan to appeal the ruling.

D204 Candidate Forum

Last night the Naperville League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum for the four school board seats up for grabs at Indian Prairie School District 204. The forum was co-sponsored by the Indian Prairie Parents’ Council and featured 11 candidates. Marina Kosak, Saba Haider, Allison Fosdick, Kader Sakkaria, Supna C. Jain, Shannon Adcock, Rajesh Narayan, Yanmei May Liang, Robert O. Harris, and incumbents Laurie Donahue, and Susan Taylor-Demming participated in last night’s event. They answered questions ranging from what metrics they would look at to re-open schools and if they would be in support of redistricting. The school board seat term is four years. The full forum can be viewed on the Naperville League of Women Voters’ Facebook page.

SECA Allotments

Naperville City Council will grant additional SECA funds to Naperville Century Walk to help fund its Gold Star Families Memorial project in Veterans Park. Because the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5K have been canceled due to concerns about the pandemic, that money will be reallocated. $20,800 will be granted to Century Walk, bringing its total to $39,620 and $6,529 will be granted to West Suburban Irish for the first ever Irish Fest in August. Several speakers advocated for the Gold Star memorial, which will honor the families of servicemen and women who died while serving in the military.

DCM Private Play Bookings

The DuPage Children’s Museum is allowing in guests for the first time in nearly a year through advanced bookings of 90-minute private play times for groups of up to 10 children and adults. There are two experiences to choose from. The Explore Experience features cooperative play, learning about light and shadow, and music and movement. The Discover Experience focuses on building, testing motion, and the power of air and electricity. Those 2 years and older must wear masks. Additional sanitation measures have been put into place. Tickets can be purchased on the DuPage Children’s Museum website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!