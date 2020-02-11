Stabbing In Naperville | TIF District Agreement | Jesse McCartney

Stabbing In Naperville

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred last night on the 800 block of Pomeroon Street. Police say the two individuals involved in the incident knew each other and this was not a random incident. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say each of the parties involved have been identified and according to them “there is no threat to the community”.

TIF District Agreement

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board meeting the group approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Aurora regarding tax increment financing in the Route 59 Corridor. According to school officials, key points are reducing years of a TIF district from 23-35 years down to 15, and a provision stating if a TIF property has students there will be no impact on the district. The agreement still needs to be approved by the City of Aurora to make the Intergovernmental Agreement official.

Jesse McCartney Will Perform at Ribfest

Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney will join Ribfest goers in Romeoville this July. McCartney is set to take the stage right before the firework display on July 4, with Nelly taking over as soon as it’s over. Tickets are on sale right now on the Ribfest website.

Teacher Recognized With National Award

Congratulations to Anthony Tegtmeyer of Neuqua Valley High School as he was recently recognized by Project Lead The Way as the PLTW Engineering Teacher of The Year. The national award is given to five teachers who display characteristics like commitment, and leadership.

