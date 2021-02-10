St. Patrick’s Parade Canceled | DuPage Vaccination Clinic | Sustainable Design Challenge

St. Patrick’s Parade Canceled

The West Suburban Irish have announced that this year’s Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled. The group says the event has been called off out of safety concerns for all involved. The event had been scheduled for March 13. The group is committed to holding the parade next year, and plans to host the Naperville Irish Fest this August at Frontier Park. The 2021 St. Paddy’s Day 5K hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will be a virtual run. This year registered runners will have a chance to win gift cards to Downtown Naperville stores. Race time can be logged throughout March. Registration is now open.

DuPage Vaccination Clinic

The DuPage County Health Department announced its plans to expand and relocate its COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic. Starting today the clinic was relocated to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. At a news conference yesterday, county officials said this would allow the department to expand its vaccination capacity as vaccine supply allows. County board chair Dan Cronin, DCHD executive director Karen Ayala, board member and board of health president Sam Tornatore, and local state representatives were in attendance. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only.

The health department has also expanded its call center. This is meant to support residents with COVID-19 vaccine registration, answer questions, or assist those who don’t have access to a computer and internet. Anyone who needs help can call 630-682-7400.

Utility Bill Assistance

The City of Naperville is providing some relief to residents and small businesses struggling to pay their utility bills. The city has partnered with Loaves & Fishes Community Services to offer a one-time utility assistance grant to those in need. Qualified residents can get $300 in aid, with businesses able to secure $1,500. Those interested can apply through the city’s website beginning at 9 a.m. on February 15.

D204 New Official

The Indian Prairie School District 204 board approved the hiring of Dr. Nicole Howard as Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, High Schools. Dr. Howard has been serving as Assistant Superintendent for Academic and Family Services in District 209 since 2017 and will start her new role on July 1.

Sustainable Design Challenge

Proposals are now being accepted for the 15th Annual Sustainable Design Challenge. The competition, hosted by SCARCE and DuPage County, asks high school students in the county to come up with building and landscape models using environmental and conservation friendly strategies. This year, the competition will be held virtually. Students can register through April 16, with final projects due April 23.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!