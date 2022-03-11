St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Fitness Center To Be Named for McGury | Warriors To State

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Naperville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns tomorrow after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade kicks off at the corner of Mill Street and 5th Avenue at 10 a.m. This year the event, put on by the West Suburban Irish, will celebrate health care workers. The grand marshal will be Dr. Mark Goodwin, who holds among his many titles the role of System Medical Director of the Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center at Edward-Elmhurst Health. NCTV17 will broadcast the event live both on-air and online. More information and the full parade route can be found on the West Suburban Irish website.

Fitness Center To Be Named For McGury

Last night, Naperville’s Park District Board of Commissioners started the formal process to rename the fitness center at Fort Hill Activity Center the “Raymond J. McGury Fitness Center”. On February 1, McGury stepped down from his role as the park district’s executive director after 13 years on the job. Under his leadership, the park district added many new buildings and spaces and earned accreditation from the National Park and Recreation Association. The proposal for the renaming will undergo a required 60-day consideration prior to being made official.

Pickleball Courts Named

The board also approved naming future pickleball courts at Frontier Sports Complex the “Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts.” The courts were made possible in part thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation. Construction on the courts will start this year, and should be complete by August 1, 2023.

Warriors Head To State

The Warriors Hockey Club is heading back to the state championship. The Warriors, made up of players from Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley defeated the Chicago Romans 1-0 in last night’s semi finals. The team advanced to a third consecutive state title game thanks to a third period goal from senior Caden Cast to break the tie. The Warriors will face Wheaton West at the Edge Ice Arena in Bensenville for the Blackhawk Cup combined division championship on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time

And a quick reminder – this weekend we spring forward for Daylight Saving Time, which officially starts this Sunday at 2 a.m. Make sure to turn your clock ahead one hour.

