Spring Sports Tournaments Canceled | Public Library Update | NCTV17’s New Show

Spring Sports Tournaments Canceled

Today the IHSA officially canceled all spring sports tournaments for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement comes five days after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois High Schools will finish the school year from home through e-learning. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson did state that there could be some kind of spring sport competitions later this year if State officials determine that such gatherings are safe, in which case the decision to play and practice would be left up to the school districts and conferences. The IHSA also ruled that summer contact days are on hiatus until further notice.

Public Library Update

The Naperville Public Library announced yesterday that all in-person programs have been canceled through June 30. The library’s room reservations for the month of May have also been canceled. Library buildings are closed through April 30 due to the governor’s stay-at-home order. The library may extend those dates as needed. In the meantime, the library is encouraging community members to check its website for digital resources.

Public Art Competition

The Naperville Art League is still holding its annual Public Art Competition, but this time it is inviting community members to vote online for their favorite artwork. About 50 local artists are competing this year, with their works ranging from traditional to contemporary and more. Voting ends Friday, April 24, and can be found on the league’s Facebook page.

Naperville Park District

The Naperville Park District’s Summer Program is set to be published on May 11 on their website. Resident online registration for summer programs begins at 8:30 a.m. on May 18, and non-resident registration starts on May 21 also at 8:30 a.m. While you’re on the Park District’s website they are also encouraging community members to take an online survey on how they can improve the skate facility at Frontier Sports Complex.

NCTV17’s New Show

NCTV17 is making a new show and we want YOU and your family to be a part of it! “Making the Most” will feature home video and photos showing how our community is making the most of this difficult time. Discover a talent you didn’t know you had? Cherishing extra time with your kids? Be creative! To participate, visit our website.

