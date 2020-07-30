Sport Seasons Shift | D204 Proposes Delaying School Start | Jefferson Block Closes to Cars

Sport Seasons Shift

High school sport seasons will be shifting after a new plan announced yesterday by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball will be moved to the spring, to be played from February 15 to May 1. That pushes baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys tennis to the summer of 2021, running from May 3 to June 26. But there will still be some sports this fall, with boys and girls golf, cross-country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving taking place from August 10 to October 24. State series will be determined on a sport-by-sport basis, with current IDPH guidelines dictating what will be allowed. Spectators are subject to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, which call for 50 or less people, social distancing and the use of PPE.

Governor Sports Restrictions

The IHSA announcement came after Governor J.B. Pritzker released his own set of youth and adult recreational sport restrictions. The governor outlined three different risk categories for ranking sports, as well as levels of play that are appropriate depending on those risk rankings. Those range from level one, in which only no-contact practices and training are allowed, up to level four in which tournaments, out of conference/league play, out of state play and championship games are allowed. These new restrictions go into effect on August 15. A full list of the risk assignments and level descriptions is available on the Illinois.gov website.

D204 Proposes Delaying School Start

Indian Prairie School District 204 will propose delaying the start of the school year from August 20 to September 3 at their upcoming school board meeting this Monday. Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said that extra time would aid in creating class schedules, making sure teachers are in the right positions, and helping students review and revise courses. The district has also extended the deadline for choosing between hybrid learning or the Online Academy to 6 p.m. on August 3. Talley says they are also looking into expanding their online course offerings.

Jefferson Block Closes to Cars

Jefferson Avenue between Washington and Main streets will be closed to traffic this weekend, beginning Friday, to allow more space for shoppers to enjoy the annual Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales and diners to enjoy the Jefferson Avenue Dining Pavilion. Dining tables will be spread throughout the block to allow for more outdoor dining, including reserved seats as well as space to sit for grab-and-go dining. Masks will be required for pedestrians taking part and social distancing rules should be followed.

