Fully Vaccinated Can Go Maskless | Chat With The Chief | Eid Al-Fitr Celebration

Fully Vaccinated Can Go Maskless

New guidance from the CDC says that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most circumstances. In a press briefing today the group said those fully vaccinated are protected and can resume things they had stopped doing because of the pandemic, both indoors and outdoors. There are some circumstances in which masks and distancing for vaccinated individuals are still recommended, such as in health care settings or when traveling on public transportation.

Chat With The Chief Returns

After a year off due to COVID-19, Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall is bringing back “Chat With The Chief.” The informal meet-and-greet with Marshall and other NPD officers will be held on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the blacktop outside Scott Elementary School. Masks should be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Residents can stop by anytime during the event to talk to officers about any questions or concerns they may have.

Naperville Police Foundation

A new group has been formed to help support the Naperville Police Department. The Naperville Police Foundation will work to inform the public about police programs, enhance community relations, and build support funds for the department. It’s made up of residents who live and work within Naperville. The group will join with the department tomorrow for a ceremony to honor fallen officers in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day at the Public Safety Plaza at 1350 Aurora Avenue. The public is invited to join.

Eid al-Fitr Celebration

This morning the Islamic Center of Naperville hosted an outdoor prayer service in the Fox Valley Mall parking lot to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr. Due to social gathering restrictions this is the second year in a row ICN hosted the Muslim festival of breaking the fast, celebrating the end of Ramadan, at the Fox Valley Mall. Thousands of community members were spaced out for social distancing on prayer mats and in cars, as prayers were broadcast over a loudspeaker. Those spaced out further in the lot could tune into the service on their radio. The event was also broadcast online.

