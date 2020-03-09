SoapBox Donates Soap To Homeless Shelters | “A Pint for Kim” | High School Hoops

SoapBox Donates Soap To Homeless Shelters

SoapBox Soaps, co-founded by Naperville Native Dave Simick, is donating nearly 2 million bars of soap to homeless shelters and food pantries across the country in response to coronavirus. SoapBox is partnering with Clean the World and Feeding America, along with other organizations to help those in need. The company wants everyone to have access to soap to take part in preventative measures to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Usually the company matches a customer’s purchase by donating a bar of soap to someone in need, but for this campaign no purchase is necessary.

“A Pint for Kim”

About 500 donors came out yesterday for “A Pint for Kim” blood drive. The event was held to honor and memorialize Naperville resident Kimberly Sandford, who died on March 3 after a long battle with cancer. Her family is now on a mission to get 100,000 blood donations by the end of 2020.

Remembering Jack Shiffler

Longtime Naperville resident and Vietman War veteran Jack Shiffler died this weekend after a long illness. Shiffler was the commander of the Judd Kendall VFW for three years and was involved in multiple veteran organizations. The Family asks that donations in Jack’s memory be made to the Judd Kendall VFW Post. Jack Shiffler was 74.

New Settlement Exhibit

There’s a new exhibit at Naper Settlement that highlighting efforts that the United States and Naperville took in preparation for World War 2, from an industrial perspective. The two-part Manufacturing Victory exhibit shows how the U.S. at large used manufacturing during World War II including how the Kroehler Manufacturing Company switched their local furniture manufacturing efforts to war effort manufacturing, making things like plane propellers which are on display in the exhibit. The exhibit runs through May 25th

Local High School Hoops

Congratulations to three local boys basketball teams who brought home regional championships over the weekend. Benet Academy seized control in the second half and took down De La Salle 57-43 and will move on to face Hinsdale South on Wednesday. Neuqua Valley erased a halftime deficit to defeat Plainfield North 50-43, winning a regional title for the first time since 2015. In the third matchup between Naperville North and Naperville Central this season, the RedHawks completed the sweep with a 45-32 win over the Huskies. It’s the first regional plaque for Central since 2009. Neuqua will play top seeded Joliet West tomorrow night at Lockport while Naperville Central plays Glenbard East on Wednesday at Addison Trail.

