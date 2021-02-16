Snow Fall Update | Naperville Back On Jeopardy! | TOCA Naperville

Snow Fall Update

Approximately 5 inches of snow has fallen in Naperville since Sunday evening according to the city. Low temperatures have caused some roads to remain snow covered and slippery. The snowfall overnight caused both District 203 and 204 to have a remote learning day. The City of Naperville asks residents not to park on city streets to allow for plows to more efficiently treat roadways. Due to the large amount of snow this season, residents may see snow piles close together and snow piled around their mailboxes. Any damaged mailboxes can be reported to the city. Be careful walking on sidewalks, train station platforms, and in parking lots, which all may be slippery.

Naperville Back On Jeopardy!

Another Naperville North Huskie alum will be on Jeopardy! 2002 graduate Alan Johnson will be competing on the game show this Thursday. Johnson is looking to join fellow Huskie, James Holzhauer as a winner on Jeopardy!

TOCA Naperville

A 95,000-square-foot center known as TOCA Naperville located at 1740 Quincy Ave. has plans on opening in April. The center features two indoor soccer fields and three futsal fields, which will host sports events year round. TOCA has plans to launch a kids program later this year, which is designed to promote confidence and love for physical play in children.

Post 43 Scholarship Award

American Legion Post 43, Naperville will be awarding two $2,500 scholarship to local 2021 high school graduates. One scholarship is intended for a student who plans on going to a technical/trade school, and the other is for a student taking the traditional route of attending a college or university. Applications are due by April 11, 2021. More information about eligibility and how to apply can be found on the post’s website.