Snow Expected | Rally to Reopen | New Businesses

Spring Snow Expected

The National Weather Service issued a special statement for DuPage County, warning of a brief period of heavy, wet snow this afternoon. They say there is potential for one to three inches of snow accumulation in the area. Drivers should use caution when traveling on roads. The City of Naperville’s Public Works team is prepared to respond as conditions develop.

Cross District Rally to Reopen

Parents from nine different school districts, including Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, came together for a “Cross District Rally to Reopen” yesterday. The group of over 150 advocated for getting kids back to school full-time, five days a week with lunch and activities. The crowd started off at the corner of Webster Street and Douglas Avenue and walked to the Free Speech Pavilion at the Riverwalk. There were 15 speakers including school board candidates from both Naperville districts, and City Councilman Kevin Coyne. Districts 203 and 204 recently updated their return-to-learn plans, which will give students the option to attend school five days a week after spring break. You can view NCTV17’s live coverage of the entire rally here.

Burglary Arrest

Naperville Police officers arrested a man after he broke the glass on the back door of a liquor store with a crow bar. Officers found 29-year-old Naperville resident Johnny Lee Robinson III crawling through broken glass at Jay’s Liquor Store at 7:38 a.m. yesterday. Robinson fled through the store toward a wooded area where he was apprehended. He has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

Local Shark Tank Pitch

Naperville resident Lindsey Fleischhauer and her father Stanley Valiulis appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday and were successful! They pitched their Totes Babies Car Seat Carrier to the sharks, walking out with a $100,000 investment from Lori Greiner. The car seat carrier gives parents extra cart space when shopping with their young ones.

Ben & Jerry’s, Warby Parker Coming Downtown

And one last “scoop”: Ben and Jerry’s is opening up a store in Naperville on Water Street. The owners hope to have the ice cream shop serving more than 30 flavors and ready in time for a grand opening on June 12.

Also coming downtown this summer is a Warby Parker store. The location will offer prescription glasses and sunglasses to customers at 140 W. Jefferson Avenue.