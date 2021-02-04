Snow, Bitter Cold | Naper Commons Tabled | Wall of Lasting Impact

Snow, Bitter Cold

More snow is ahead for our area, followed by a stretch of bitter cold temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our region from 11 a.m. today through noon tomorrow. Naperville could see up to 5 inches of snow, along with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Travel will be hazardous, with reduced visibility and slippery road conditions. Temperatures are expected to fall overnight as an Arctic blast blows in the coldest air of the season. Wind chill readings are predicted to drop below zero this weekend, and Sunday’s forecasted high is just 7 degrees.

Naper Commons Tabled

At the latest Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners voted to table the proposed Pulte Homes residential development at the former Nokia site at Naperville and Warrenville Roads. This is the second time in a row the Naper Commons proposal has been tabled, with commissioners citing concerns with the density of the project. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and some community members also shared those concerns. Pulte did make revisions to their project, including reducing the originally proposed 241 residential units to 239. Discussion will continue next month at the March 17 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Vaccination Scams

The Naperville Police Department is warning the public to beware of scams centered on COVID-19 vaccination confusion. The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are taking advantage of those anxious to get vaccinated. To protect yourself, don’t open emails or attachments from those you don’t know, don’t pay to sign up to get vaccinated, and never share personal, financial or health information with someone you don’t know. Contact your local health department directly to find out how you can go about getting vaccinated.

Wall of Lasting Impact

Loaves & Fishes Community Services invites the public to take part in its “Building for Lasting Impact” campaign. The non-profit is raising money to help fund its new warehouse in Aurora, which will serve as a hub where food can be received and stored before being distributed to pantries. Community members can purchase figurative “blocks” at different giving levels, with their name then displayed on a Wall of Lasting Impact in the new facility. The total cost of the project is about $3.1 million. More information can be found on the Loaves & Fishes website.

