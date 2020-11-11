Small Business Assistance | New Restrictions Begin | Remembering Jack Stenger

Small Business Assistance

The City of Naperville is offering $100,000 in CARES Act funds to assist local small businesses struggling due to the pandemic. In coordination with the Naperville Development Partnership and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the city will give qualifying businesses up to $5,000 in assistance to help cover expenses like payroll, rent, or PPE purchased to comply with new guidelines. Businesses can apply online through the city’s website. Recipients will be chosen through a lottery system.

New Restrictions Begin

Additional restrictions for Will, DuPage, Kane and Kankakee counties begin today, as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to climb. The Tier 2 mitigations imposed by Governor J.B. Pritzker reduce dining party size to six, limit in person gatherings for meetings or social events to 10 or less, and restrict recreational activities to 25 people or 25% capacity. Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 17.7%. Region 8, which covers DuPage and Kane counties, is at 14.7%. The City of Naperville reminds residents to follow the 3Ws to help slow the spread: WEAR a mask, WATCH your distance and WASH your hands.

Chamber Economic Outlook

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual 2020 Economic Forecast yesterday. John Calamos of Calamos Investments, Caroline Harris of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and PNC Financial Services’ Chief Economist Gus Faucher answered questions from viewers and moderator Terry Savage. They covered topics like how COVID-19 will affect the markets in 2021 and what a Biden presidency means for the U.S. economy.

We The People Exhibit

It’s Veterans Day, and the Naperville Art League is currently honoring those who’ve served with its “We the People…Honoring Veterans, Active, and Reserve Military” exhibit. It features 49 artists with works in all different mediums. The exhibit runs through November 14 at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery at 508 N. Center Street.

Remembering Jack Stenger

And finally we remember Jack Stenger, a fifth generation Napervillian whose family founded Stenger Brewery, which flourished in the late 1800s. Jack continued the family’s business acumen with a successful career in real estate in the Naperville area that lasted more than 50 years, partnering to form ERA-Naper Realty. He died November 7 at the age of 95. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. We salute Jack’s service, and all who have served our country, on this Veterans Day.

